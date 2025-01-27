Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 813 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $424.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $317.59 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

