Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.