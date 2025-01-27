Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

CLDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 11,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 963,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,725,000 after buying an additional 654,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 293.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 845,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after buying an additional 272,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.62. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

