Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 60,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.42 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

