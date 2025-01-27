Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 110,633 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

