Center For Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %
Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $141.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
