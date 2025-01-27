Center For Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $141.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.