Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 78,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 170,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at $21,001,901.86. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock worth $20,349,721 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

