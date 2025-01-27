CKW Financial Group Has $116,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

