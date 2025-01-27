CKW Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Matson makes up about 0.6% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $136.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $79,339.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,000.04. This trade represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $124,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,297.50. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,646 shares of company stock worth $1,578,768. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

