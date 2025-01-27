CKW Financial Group Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.52 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

