CKW Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

CKW Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

