Clio Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clio Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 17.8% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,254.00 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,283.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,225.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,170.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,295.94.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

