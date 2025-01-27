Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys 13,538 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 177,494 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

