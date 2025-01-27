Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 182,757 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 182,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,275,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,526,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,475,000 after buying an additional 132,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.92 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

