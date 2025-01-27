Comedian Price Tops $0.0374 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Comedian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Comedian has a total market cap of $36.00 million and approximately $39.38 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Comedian has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian launched on October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. The official website for Comedian is banart.art/pc/index.html.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.03735189 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $41,705,404.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://banart.art/pc/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

