Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

