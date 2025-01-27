Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.04.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

