Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 255,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $6,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $25.73 on Monday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

