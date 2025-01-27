Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Kellanova by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

Kellanova stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 916,664 shares of company stock valued at $74,339,159 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

