Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 810.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 344,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.