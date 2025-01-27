Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,314,000 after buying an additional 684,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,271,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

