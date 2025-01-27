Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $19.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $335.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $265.70 and a 12 month high of $336.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.