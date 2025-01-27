Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.0 %

ISRG opened at $584.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $22,059,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

