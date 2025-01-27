Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.51 ($1.19). Approximately 14,228,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 2,033,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 100.01. The stock has a market cap of £260.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.