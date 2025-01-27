Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading 11.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 95.74 ($1.19). Approximately 22,979,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 812% from the average daily volume of 2,519,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.07).

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.72 million, a PE ratio of 870.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.01.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

