Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

CR stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.35. 522,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,343. Crane has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

