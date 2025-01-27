Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

NSC stock opened at $254.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $247.91. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

