Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 70,696 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

