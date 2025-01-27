Critical Review: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hancock Whitney pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 22.40% 11.56% 1.32% Fifth Third Bancorp 17.43% 14.10% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Fifth Third Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.45 billion 3.51 $392.60 million $5.28 11.17 Fifth Third Bancorp $8.40 billion 3.53 $2.35 billion $3.14 14.07

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 2 6 1 2.89 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 9 10 0 2.53

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus price target of $62.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.