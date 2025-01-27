CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 9th Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,806,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692,166 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 5.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in CSX were worth $155,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

