Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 8,710 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 283.7% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,498 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,036.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.