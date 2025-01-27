Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $196.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.15. General Electric has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $207.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

