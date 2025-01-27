Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,646,000 after acquiring an additional 261,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $92.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

