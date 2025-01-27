Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

