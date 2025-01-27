Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 21,146 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

