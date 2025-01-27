CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 3,939 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 60.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $4,562,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,457.50. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $100,848. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IP opened at $60.08 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

Get Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.