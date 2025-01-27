CX Institutional Buys 1,477 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 171.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $6,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 176,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $110.78 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.67 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

