CX Institutional Has $304,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CX Institutional raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 646.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in DexCom were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 182.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after acquiring an additional 739,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,083.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 369,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after acquiring an additional 345,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

