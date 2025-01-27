CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,658 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4,125.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

