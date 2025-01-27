CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.