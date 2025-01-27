CX Institutional Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,111,000 after buying an additional 208,771 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $8,045,000. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Intel by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 25,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

