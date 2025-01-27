Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.