Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,352 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IJH opened at $65.40 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
