Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DELL opened at $113.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.