Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 46632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
