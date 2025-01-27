Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 46632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.5 %

About Deutsche Börse

The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

