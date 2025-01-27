DGS Capital Management LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

