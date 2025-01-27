DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $110,000 in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,314 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 49.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.