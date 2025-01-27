DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,863 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canada Goose by 28.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 94.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.