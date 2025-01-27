Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by Two West Capital Advisors LLC

Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 553,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 83,209 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $598.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

