Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Two West Capital Advisors LLC

Two West Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

